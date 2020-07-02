UP CM chairs COVID-19 meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting on Thursday with the 'COVID-19 management Team-11' officers regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 24,056 coronavirus cases including 6,709 active cases, 718 deaths and 16,629 recoveries. (ANI)