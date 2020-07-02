Assistant constable dies after Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
One assistant constable lost his life after Naxals attacked the personnel at his residence in the Bijapur district's Jangla village on Wednesday.ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:53 IST
According to Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap, the attack took place in the night and the constable's parents were also injured.
Earlier last week, Naxals set ablaze six vehicles, including two JCB machines, engaged in road construction in Kukanar area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (ANI)
