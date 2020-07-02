Left Menu
Development News Edition

First dispose of cases where foreign Jamaat attendees plead guilty: Delhi HC to Magistrates

The Delhi High Court has suggested magistrates dealing with cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees, to first dispose of cases where the accused persons are pleading guilty or are willing to enter plea bargains, in an expeditious manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 16:57 IST
First dispose of cases where foreign Jamaat attendees plead guilty: Delhi HC to Magistrates
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has suggested magistrates dealing with cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees, to first dispose of cases where the accused persons are pleading guilty or are willing to enter plea bargains, in an expeditious manner. A bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked Saket court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) to designate a specific date and time when these matters would exclusively be taken-up, which could even be a non-working day, so that adequate time and resources can be devoted to facilitate expeditious disposal.

The high court on Wednesday also suggested that first of all, the CMM may divide the cases into batches and sub-batches according to the nationality and other issues. "Secondly, after cognizance is taken, at the appropriate stage, the CMM may segregate matters after eliciting responses from the accused persons as to whether they propose to plead guilty; to enter plea-bargain or to claim trial. Thirdly, cases in which the accused persons are pleading guilty or entering plea bargains may be disposed of first," the bench suggested.

The bench said that the Embassy and High Commission concerned may be requested to arrange for the appearance of the accused persons via video-conferencing and also for identifying the accused persons as per official records. However, the court also clarified that these are only suggestions to plan out the logistics for further proceedings in the matter.

The court, while hearing two petitions filed by 121 Malaysian nationals and 11 Saudi Arabian nationals seeking speedy trial in the cases, said that the CMM is free to devise its own methods to deal with the cases efficiently and expeditiously, without detracting from procedural necessities of the law. Notably, chargesheets have been filed against hundreds of foreign nationals who attended the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area here, which had reportedly become an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Delhi Police Crime Branch Inspector Satish Kumar, who is the Investigating Officer, has informed the court that there are a total of 956 foreign nationals from 36 countries, in respect of whom 48 chargesheets and 11 supplementary chargesheets have been filed. Advocate Rahul Mehra, senior standing counsel for Delhi government in criminal matters, upon instructions told the court that multiple chargesheets have been filed and the future course of the criminal trial would depend upon various factors including whether the accused persons or some of them, plead guilty or enter plea-bargains or claim trial.

Mehra submitted that Delhi Police is willing, if the need so arises, to request the District and Sessions Judge (South), Saket courts to mark the matters in batches to different Metropolitan Magistrates for expeditious disposal of the same, at the appropriate stage. The CMM is scheduled to hear the matters pertaining to chargesheets on July 6.

The central government, on the other hand, told the court that once the criminal proceedings initiated against the petitioners are concluded before the competent court in accordance with the law, the Union of India would have no objection to the petitioners exiting the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Pondy Collector to get additional charge as health secretary

Puducherry, July 2 PTI District Collector-cum- revenue secretary of Puducherry T Arun will also be Secretary to Health. Arun is an IAS officer of 2013 batch and belonging to AGMUT Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories cadre....

EXPLAINER-How U.S. airlines are trying to stop COVID-19 on flights

As some Americans prepare to travel for the July 4 holiday weekend, and airlines slowly ramp up service, the U.S. government has not changed rules for air travel during the pandemic, leaving airlines to implement their own measures.Most are...

Rallying-Argentina cancelled, Estonia to re-start WRC season in September

World Rally Championship WRC organizers canceled Argentinas postponed round on Thursday while announcing the season, halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, would re-start in Estonia in September. It will be the first time Estonia, home of reignin...

Turkey demands French apology over Med naval incident

Turkeys foreign minister on Thursday demanded an apology from France over its depiction of a standoff between ships from the two countries in the Mediterranean Sea that prompted Paris to suspend its involvement in a NATO naval operation. Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020