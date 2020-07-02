Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 highlights need for companies to protect domestic abuse victims

By Emma Batha LONDON, July 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The global surge in domestic violence during coronavirus lockdowns highlights the need for companies to do more to protect victims and help them get their lives back on track, experts on the issue said on Thursday. Companies should offer women facing domestic abuse flexible working, extra leave so they can move home and sort out childcare, and consider relocating them to new jobs away from their abusers to keep them safe, they said in a report.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:33 IST
COVID-19 highlights need for companies to protect domestic abuse victims

By Emma Batha LONDON, July 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The global surge in domestic violence during coronavirus lockdowns highlights the need for companies to do more to protect victims and help them get their lives back on track, experts on the issue said on Thursday.

Companies should offer women facing domestic abuse flexible working, extra leave so they can move home and sort out childcare, and consider relocating them to new jobs away from their abusers to keep them safe, they said in a report. It is crucial that victims of domestic abuse do not lose their jobs as this could leave them trapped in violent situations, added Chiara Condi, founder of Led By HER, an organisation helping victims rebuild their careers.

The report published on Thursday compares laws and policies in six countries - Australia, New Zealand, Britain, France, Italy and Canada - aimed at protecting domestic abuse victims in the workplace. Almost a third of women worldwide have experienced violence from a partner, according to the United Nations.

It has called for action to tackle a "horrifying" rise in domestic abuse during the pandemic, exacerbated by economic strains and lockdown restrictions which have left many women isolated at home with abusive partners. Domestic violence often impacts victims' performance at work, leads to absenteeism and disrupts careers, according to the report spearheaded by Led By HER and the Kering Foundation which works to combat violence against women.

But work can often be a sanctuary and lifeline for women suffering domestic abuse, they said. "Being able to hold on to one's job and have a workplace that understands is really important," Condi added.

"If domestic violence impacts a woman's ability to perform her job and she's fired she will fall into even greater economic precarity which will make it even harder for her to ever leave the cycle of domestic violence." Women who experience domestic violence are more likely to do casual and part-time work, and their earnings are up to 60% lower than for other women, said the report that was supported by global law firm Dentons and the Thomson Reuters Foundation's legal pro bono network TrustLaw.

LEGAL PROTECTION Condi said companies needed to create a climate of trust where employees can speak in complete confidentiality about their issues without fear of repercussions or stigma.

"Domestic violence has gone up a lot because of COVID so more workplaces will have to consider what they're going to do for employees who have been affected," she added. As lockdowns ease, Condi suggested that companies where staff are largely working at home could prioritise victims of domestic violence coming into the office.

The report urged governments to pass laws obliging all companies to safeguard women suffering domestic violence, rather than leaving it up to individual employers to draw up policies. Laws in Australia, New Zealand, Italy and the Canadian province of Ontario provide protections such as flexible working and paid or unpaid leave, but France and Britain do not.

Australia also protects victims against unfair dismissal. Ontario was the only jurisdiction studied that obliges employers to raise awareness of domestic violence and actively protect victims in the workplace. Safety measures may include screening victims' calls and emails, providing escorts between their workplace and car, offering parking near the entrance and relocating them to another job.

"Making the workplace as safe as possible and ensuring that the employee has somewhere they feel secure ... is critical," the report said. "The steps taken by the employer may be crucial first steps in helping the worker change their long-term situation."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India in talks with US, Canada, European and Gulf countries on establishing air travel bubbles: AAI

India is in talks with the US and Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights, said the Airports Auth...

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

The number of elephants found dead in Botswanas Okavango Panhandle has risen to 275 from 154 reported two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday. Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has be...

FACTBOX-Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant detained by the FBI?

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in the United States on Thursday on charges of helping to lure underage girls who were then sexually abused by Ep...

Axis Bank to wind down UK subsidiary

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has decided to wind down its UK subsidiary and the move will not have any material impact on its financial position. The lender has been reviewing its international strategy and as part of this, has adopted a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020