Kerala HC adjourns to July 7 hearing on Rehana Fathima's anticipatory bail plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned till July 7 hearing on women rights activist Rehana Fathima's anticipatory bail application in a case against her for posting a video online of her minor children painting on her half-naked body.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:33 IST
Rehana Fathima (Image courtesy - Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned till July 7 hearing on women rights activist Rehana Fathima's anticipatory bail application in a case against her for posting a video online of her minor children painting on her half-naked body. A bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V posted the matter after the public prosecutor sought more time.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government opposed the bail application submitting that even for the purposes of art, mothers should not use their own children for such activities. "There should not happen a situation, in which a person can do anything with their children. This will lead to huge consequences. Over 51,000 people saw the video of her children painting on her semi-naked body," Kerala government submitted through its counsel.

"This comes in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This is a violation of the law from her side. Such moves from Rehana happened earlier as well," it added. Earlier, the high court had sought a response from the state government on the anticipatory bail application filed by Fathima.

Thiruvalla Police has registered a case against Fathima over the video based on a complaint filed by Advocate AV Arun Prakash. The non-bailable offences slapped against her also include charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and Information Technology (IT) Act. Rehana Fathima, who shot to fame for her attempt to enter Sabarimala Temple, posted the video titled 'Body and Politics'. Her minor son and daughter can be seen painting on her body as she lies half-naked on the bed.

She had shared the video on her Facebook feed and her YouTube channel which was circulated widely. Fathima, who was earlier working with BSNL was sacked earlier after it received numerous complaints from the public regarding her posts hurting religious sentiments. (ANI)

