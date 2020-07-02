Delhi govt forms committee to explore economic reform measures, help businesses recover from COVID-19 impact

The Delhi government on Thursday formed a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures to help businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19. The committee shall explore the possibility of renewal or automatic extension of existing licenses issued by various departments of GNCTD and local bodies which stand expired after March 1, 2020, by a general order till March 31, 2021, without penalty/interest except for categories such as excise, pollution control, fire where safety or revenue-related issues are involved.

The committee shall explore the requirement necessity of new licenses, NOCs issued by various departments in order to identify the licenses which can be abolished or replaced with only prior intimation. It shall also see whether moratorium for some period can be provided in respect of lease payments, wherever possible, apart from economic reform measures that have a potential for revenue mobilization for the Delhi government. (ANI)