Pelosi says U.S. sanctions should target Russian intelligence, military

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday U.S. sanctions on Russia should be beefed up to include the country's intelligence and defense sectors, which she said the Trump administration had asked to be removed from previous sanctions legislation.

"When Congress in a bipartisan way passed sanctions on Russia, the administration told us to take out the sanctions on the GRU - the intelligence, as well as the defense, sectors of Russia. Those should definitely still be there. They were there in a bipartisan way. It's just administration wanted them out. I don't know why. So we should have those in there," Pelosi told reporters.