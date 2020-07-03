Left Menu
8 policemen including DSP killed during raid at history-sheeter's house, UP CM seeks report

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 07:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra have lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house.

Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General of Police have reached the spot and forensics team is examining the area. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the eight Police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed Director General of Police HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals. He also sought a report of the incident. (ANI)

