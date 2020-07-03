Left Menu
Over two crore N95 masks, one crore PPE kits distributed to states free of cost: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that more than two crore N95 masks and over 1 crore PPEs distributed free of cost by the Centre to the states, since April 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that more than two crore N95 masks and over 1 crore PPEs distributed free of cost by the Centre to the states, since April 1. "Since April 1, 2020, Centre has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to states/UTs/central institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 6.12 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them," said the Union Health Ministry in a press release.

The ministry said, "In addition, so far, 11,300 'Make in India' ventilators have been dispatched to various states/UTs/central institutions, out of which 6,154 ventilators stand already delivered to various hospitals. The Government of India is also ensuring its installation/commissioning. MoHFW is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders to states/UTs, out of which 72,293 have been delivered to strengthen oxygen beds there." Till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N95 masks have been supplied in Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks in Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks in Tamil Nadu by the Health Ministry.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, according to the ministry. With these new cases, India's coronavirus tally has risen to 6,25,544 cases out of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

As many as 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)

