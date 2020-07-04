DRI seizes Ganja worth Rs 71,38,000 from lorry in Hyderabad

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted a goods vehicle and seized 156 packages of Ganja worth Rs 71,38,000. The vehicle was travelling towards Maharashtra, and was intercepted near Isnapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad on July 2.

According to DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit officials, the contraband was recovered from specially designed cavity behind the driver's chamber. "156 packages of Ganja weighing 356.9 Kgs valued at Rs 71,38,000 was recovered," said the official.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)