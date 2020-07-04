India reports record single-day spike of 22,771 COVID-19 cases, tally now 6,48,315
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:08 IST
India on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With these new cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 6,48,315, out of which there are 2,35,433 active cases in the country and 3,94,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.
As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655. As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra the worst affected state due to COVID-19 has a total of 1,92,990 cases which is inclusive of 8,376 deaths. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, the second worst-affected state, has a total of 1,02,721 cases and 1,385 fatalities. Delhi's tally of coronavirus cases stands at 94,695 which is inclusive of 2923 deaths due to the virus.
The Centre said that the recovery rate has further improved to 60.80 percent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 95.48 percent: 4.52 percent. The Indian Council of Medical Research, earlier on Saturday, said that the total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132, out of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday.
