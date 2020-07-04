UAE adopts new government structure, full announcement to come on Sunday

The United Arab Emirates has adopted a new government structure, involving the merger of ministries and agencies, the country's vice president said on Saturday, adding that the full announcement would be made on Sunday at noon (0800 GMT).

The decision aims "to produce a government that is more flexible and fast and keeping pace with change," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter. In May, he said the Gulf nation would review the structure and size of its government as part of its strategy for dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.