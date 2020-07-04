Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday decided to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6 due to a spurt in coronavirsus cases in the city. The decision has, however, been strongly opposed by the Oudh Bar Association (OBA).

The court said as communicated by a committee constituted to address the issues relating to reopening of courts in Lucknow and looking into the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases and containment zones in Lucknow, hearing of cases shall be conducted only through video-conferencing from July 6 onwards. The OBA, which has opposed the move, passed a resolution stressing that there was ample space in the newly constructed high court building in Gomtinagar where physical distancing can very well be maintained by lawyers and their clerks.

Besides, the court rooms are so large that it can accommodate at least 20 lawyers apart from the judges and their staff, with adherence to social distancing. “Under the circumstances, there is no logic to physically close the high court and run it only through video-conferencing which is not feasible at all, while other government offices, commercial establishments and malls are open," stated the resolution. The resolution was passed in a meeting presided over by OBA president HGS Parihar, general secretary Sharad Pathak and other office-bearers.

The president expressed dismay that the high court unilaterally took the decision to function through video-conferencing. The regular functioning of the high court has been hampered since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.