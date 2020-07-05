Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Woman PSI arrested for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe

Shweta Jadeja, who was the in-charge of Mahila police station in Ahmedabad-West, had allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh from the brother of Kenal Shah, against whom she was investigating a rape case registered in 2019, a police official said. She demanded the money for not booking Shah under provisions of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) Act, where the police can send an accused to a jail outside his native district, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-07-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:15 IST
Gujarat: Woman PSI arrested for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A woman police sub-inspector (PSI) has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a rape accused for not charging him under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act, police said on Sunday. Shweta Jadeja, who was the in-charge of Mahila police station in Ahmedabad-West, had allegedly demanded Rs 35 lakh from the brother of Kenal Shah, against whom she was investigating a rape case registered in 2019, a police official said.

She demanded the money for not booking Shah under provisions of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) Act, where the police can send an accused to a jail outside his native district, he said. As per the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the city crime branch, Jadeja accepted Rs 20 lakh through a middleman and demanded an additional Rs 15 lakh from the rape case accused.

The complainant gave Rs 20 lakh to Jadeja in February, and she was forcing him to pay the remaining amount, the FIR said. She was arrested on Friday and a case was registered against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

She was on Saturday produced before a sessions court where police sought her remand for seven days. The court, however, granted three-day remand to the police for further investigation, public prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt said.

"The main point is the police need to recover Rs 20 lakh accepted by the accused. So far, the investigation has revealed the bribe money was accepted by a middleman," the prosecutor said. Shah is the managing director of a crop solution company in Ahmedabad and is facing two separate rape cases under Indian Penal Code Section 376, one of which was being investigated by Jadeja.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India to save 20 pc logistic cost in supplies to CIS countries via Chabahar: Mandaviya

By developing strategic Chabahar Port in Iran, Indian will reduce logistics cost by 20 per cent in container transport to CIS countries, bypassing China or Europe, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya has said. So far, CIS countries could b...

One of two Seattle protesters hit by car dies, other in ICU

Two female protesters in Seattle were hit on Saturday by a speeding car that drove into a crowd demonstrating on an interstate highway, causing injuries that led to the death of one, while leaving the other in serious condition. Seattle has...

Women rule the roost in Assam's Nalbari as they occupy 2 dozen key posts

Breaking the proverbial glass ceiling has become commonplace in Assams Nalbari as women rule the roost in the district by occupying all the key posts including the head of civil administration, police and judiciaryThe already strong numbers...

IED diffused, major incident averted in J-K's Pulwama

A major incident was averted after an IED was recovered from the Gangoo area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The IED has been diffused safely, said Kashmir Zone Police. Yet again a major incident of an IED blast is averted by the timely in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020