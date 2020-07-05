Left Menu
Centre is with people of Delhi in this time of crisis: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Central government also has the responsibility to deal with the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and assured that the Centre is with the people of the national capital in this time of crisis.

05-07-2020
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Central government also has the responsibility to deal with the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and assured that the Centre is with the people of the national capital in this time of crisis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.

Reddy told ANI, "Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier made a statement that COVID-19 positive cases will reach around 5 lakh in Delhi by July 31 and there will be need of 80,000 beds. After his statement, the people were in tension." "Home Minister Amit Shah has taken the responsibility of improving COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Meetings have been done with the Delhi government, MCD and Health Minister regarding this," he added.

Reddy further informed that 169 rapid antigen testing centres were opened in Delhi and added that more than 18,000 COVID-19 tests are being done daily. "Delhi is a Union Territory, the Central government also has the responsibility to deal with the COVID-19 situation here. Till now 1,80,000 rapid antigen tests have been done. Active cases in Delhi is decreasing. The central government is with the people of Delhi in this time of crisis," he said.

The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is a temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 11 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds, informed DRDO officials. Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases, including 68,256 recoveries and 25,940 active cases, as per the last bulletin of the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

