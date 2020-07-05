Left Menu
SC comes out with fresh SOP for hearing through video-conferencing, listing of cases

As per the SOP, hearing of matters by the benches of the apex court shall continue through video-conferencing. It said fresh matters lying in the pool, which could not be listed earlier, may be listed before the virtual court in the week commencing July 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:55 IST
The Supreme Court has come out with a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) for e-filing of cases, mentioning and listing of matters and also for hearing through video-conferencing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the SOP, hearing of matters by the benches of the apex court shall continue through video-conferencing.

It said fresh matters lying in the pool, which could not be listed earlier, may be listed before the virtual court in the week commencing July 6. "In order to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), considering the prevailing situation, and taking into account the suggestions received from various quarters and the guidelines issued by the Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi from time to time, the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to direct the constitution of the bench(es) for hearing of matters through virtual courts with effect from July 6, 2020," the SOP uploaded on the apex court website said.

It said that from July 13, subject to availability of matters and also the requirement, the miscellaneous cases may be listed for hearing on Monday and Friday. "On non-miscellaneous days i.e. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, miscellaneous matters including final hearing matters and regular matters may be listed, giving preference to part heard matters," it said. "Parties may kindly note that, for the present, the matters shall be heard by the bench through web-based video-conferencing system on the VIDYO platform hosted on the servers of National Data Centre of National Informatics Centre, Govt of India and in case the video conferencing is not functional, through tele-conferencing," it said.

The apex court said that during hearing through video-conferencing, the parties may kindly keep in mind that "they are participating in court proceedings, and hence it is expected that they would not resort to any indecorous conduct or dress or comment…." Earlier, the apex court, which has been hearing matters through video-conferencing amid the coronavirus pandemic, had decided on May 15 to postpone its summer vacation by five weeks and declared that it would remain functional from May 18 to June 19..

