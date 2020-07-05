COVID-19 count in Delhi prisons stands at 141

Out of the total 141 cases of COVID-19 reported from prisons in Delhi, including 88 prison staff, 59 have recovered while two deaths have been reported till June 4. According to the Director-General (Prisons), Delhi, Sandeep Goel, 53 inmates in total were tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of it, 31 had recovered from the disease while two deaths, including that of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot convict Mahender Yadav on July 4, has been confirmed. Further, 88 prison staff had tested positive for the infection, and out of these 28 have been cured and discharged while the rest are undergoing treatment for it.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 99,444 on Sunday according to the bulletin of the Delhi government. While 2,244 new cases were reported today according to the latest update.

The COVID-19 count in the capital includes 71,339 cured and discharged patients while 3,067 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection. (ANI)