Punjab: 26 inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-six inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Chief Medical Officer of the district Rajesh Kumar Bagga said.

"Twenty-six inmates of Punjab's Ludhiana Central Jail have been tested positive for COVID-19. They have been kept in a separate barrack at the jail," Bagga said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 6,109 COVID-19 cases have reported in Punjab including, 1,641 active cases, 4,306 recovered and 162 deaths as of Sunday. (ANI)