Combating COVID-19: Kerala govt implements additional regulations regarding Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance for one year

In the backdrop of increasing COVID-19 cases and in some cases where the sources are not identified, Kerala government has implemented certain additional regulations in the exercise of the powers conferred by of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of increasing COVID-19 cases and in some cases where the sources are not identified, Kerala government has implemented certain additional regulations in the exercise of the powers conferred by of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. The state government has taken the decision to strengthen preventive/precautionary measures to be observed by public in their normal life to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Kerala government has made amendments in a Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance, 2020 in March this year. Now, the government have implemented some additional regulations on sub section 2 of Section 4 of Kerala Epidemic Disease Ordinance.

According to the notification, these Regulations may be called the Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020. They shall come into force at once and shall have effect for a period of one year unless otherwise notified. The notification read, "In addition to the Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, all persons and institutions shall observe the following additional regulations--General precautionary measures to be observed by all persons for control of COVID-19."

It said, to control and prevent spreading of COVID-19 in the State following measures shall be followed by all the persons--All persons shall cover their mouth and nose with the mask/face cover in all public places, workplaces, any place where public have access, all kinds of vehicles and during transport. All persons shall maintain a social distance of six feet between person to person in all public places and functions.

As per the regulations, in all marriage ceremonies and any functions thereafter the maximum number of participants at a time shall not exceed fifty persons. All persons in such ceremonies/functions shall use sanitizer, wear face cover/mask and shall keep a social distance of six feet between them. Organizers of the marriage or functions shall provide sanitizer for the use of the participants. The notification said, in funeral functions, the maximum participants at a time shall not exceed twenty persons and all of them shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and also keep a social distance of six feet between them. In the case of COVID suspected death, the standing instructions issued by Government of India and State Government shall be complied.

"No manner of social gathering including get together, processions, dharna, congregation, demonstration etc., shall be conducted without the written permission of the concerned authority. The maximum participants in such social gathering shall not exceed ten persons. The persons participating in such gathering shall wear face cover/mask, use sanitizer and observe a social distance of six feet between them," the notification read. In shops and all other commercial establishments, the maximum number of persons/customers permitted at a time shall not exceed twenty depending on the size of the room to keep social distancing of six feet between persons.

All the persons and customers in the shop shall wear face cover/mask and shall observe a social distancing of six feet between them. Owner of the shop shall provide sanitizer for the use of customers. No person shall spit in public places, road or footpath.

The notification read, Registration in 'COVID-19 Jagratha e-platform'.- All persons intend to visit Kerala from other States/Union Territories and from any other country shall furnish the details as prescribed in the web enabled 'COVID-19 Jagratha e-platform' established by the Government for contact tracing, ensuring quarantine and other COVID-19 combating measures to minimize the potential of spread of the epidemic. "The regular operation of Inter-State stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain. The District Collectors shall ensure due compliance of the regulations," the notification added. (ANI)

