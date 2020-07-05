Road caves in Punjab's Ludhiana following heavy rains
A road near Kaka marriage palace in Ludhiana is being repaired as it got damaged due to heavy rains in the district on Saturday night.ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 05-07-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 23:43 IST
A road near Kaka marriage palace in Ludhiana is being repaired as it got damaged due to heavy rains in the district on Saturday night. The repair work has started with the machinery of the municipal corporation.
"After last night's heavy rains, a major road in Ludhiana which leads from Kaka Marriage Palace to the university was left with a huge pit. Repair work has started with the machinery of the municipal corporation," said Gurpreet Singh Gogi, councillor of ward number 76 in Ludhiana. "We have written to the municipal corporation for inquiry and strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible," he added.
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that rainfall and thundershower activity is expected over the east and adjoining parts of central India during the next 4-5 days. (ANI)
