Left Menu
Development News Edition

US diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a 'tragedy'

Since the law went into effect, the government has also specified that popular protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time” has separatist connotations and is thus criminalised. In Hong Kong's public libraries, books by pro-democracy figures have been pulled from the shelves, including those authored by prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and politician Tanya Chan.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-07-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 11:33 IST
US diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a 'tragedy'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said Monday that it is a "tragedy" to use the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's new national security law to chip away at "fundamental freedoms" in the Asian financial hub and create an "atmosphere of coercion and self-censorship." "Using the national security law to erode fundamental freedoms and to create an atmosphere of coercion and self-censorship is a tragedy for Hong Kong," Hanscom Smith, U.S. consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, told reporters. "Hong Kong has been successful precisely because of its openness and we'll do everything we can to maintain that." The law, imposed last week following anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year, makes secessionist, subversive, or terrorist activities illegal, as well as foreign intervention in the city's internal affairs. Any person taking part in activities such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags calling for the city's independence is violating the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Critics see it as Beijing's boldest step yet to erase the legal firewall between the former British colony and the mainland's authoritarian Communist Party system. Since the law went into effect, the government has also specified that popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our time" has separatist connotations and is thus criminalized.

In Hong Kong's public libraries, books by pro-democracy figures have been pulled from the shelves, including those authored by prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and politician Tanya Chan. The authority that runs the libraries said it was reviewing the books in light of the new legislation. Many pro-democracy shops that publicly stood in solidarity with protesters have moved to remove pro-democracy sticky notes and artwork that adorned the walls of their stores, fearful that the content might violate the new law.

A 23-year-old man, Tong Ying-kit, has become the first person in Hong Kong to be charged under the new law, for allegedly driving a motorcycle into a group of policemen while bearing a flag with the "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time" slogan.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

456 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state count reaches 9,526

Odisha on Monday reported 456 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 9,526.Odisha reports 456 new COVID-19 positive cases and 290 recoveries. Total positive cases in the state stand at 9,526, said the State Healt...

The legacy of Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazakh history

The twentieth century saw many countries such as China, Mexico and Brazil overcoming the challenges and imbalances of historical development as well as radically renovate their state by occupying higher positions in the world hierarchy. Kaz...

Muzaffarnagar: Man’s body recovered from drain, days after biz partner found dead

The body of a local financier, declared absconding since he was accused last week of killing his business associate, was found in a drain near his home, police here said on Monday. Anuj Choudharys body was recovered on Sunday evening in Sha...

Three police personnel suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of 8 police personnel in Kanpur: Police PRO.

Three police personnel suspended for laxity in duty in connection with the death of 8 police personnel in Kanpur Police PRO....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020