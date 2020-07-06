Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arvind Kejriwal urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said despite the trials for plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients showing promise, there are more people requiring plasma than those coming forward to donate. He urged recovered patients to come forward and donate plasma.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:57 IST
Arvind Kejriwal urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said despite the trials for plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19 patients showing promise, there are more people requiring plasma than those coming forward to donate. He urged recovered patients to come forward and donate plasma. "We've also started the country's first corona plasma bank. There is no cure for the coronavirus until the vaccine is developed but our trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients condition improve significantly," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

"In the last four-five days, there has been an increased demand for plasma but a short supply of it meaning that the number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. If the number of donors does not increase, then the plasma supply will dwindle," Kejriwal added. He further said that those recovered patients donating plasma would be doing "selfless service to society".

"I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. There is no need to worry as it will neither cause any pain nor any weakness. We have set up the plasma bank at the ILBS which is a non-COVID hospital. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society," he said. Further appealing to the recovered patients to donate plasma, Kejriwal requested the public not to refuse to donate plasma. "Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma if you receive such a call please don't refuse," he said.

He also urged hospitals to give counselling to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to encourage recovered patients to donate plasma. "I appeal to all the COVID-speciality hospitals to give counselling to patients who have recovered from the disease to encourage them to donate plasma," he said further.

Kejriwal also shared a sound clipping of two people who had recently recovered from COVID-19 and were willing to donate their plasma. He appreciated them for deciding to donate their plasma as well. The national capital's COVID-19 cases are nearing the 1-lakh mark with 99,444 coronavirus cases and 3,067 deaths, according to the Union Health ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...

Railways to install solar power plants on vacant lands on mega-scale

A new dawn ushers on Indian Railways as it endeavours to be self-reliant for its energy needs as directed by the Prime Minister and solarise railway stations by utilizing its vacant lands for Renewable Energy RE projects. The railway is com...

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Kerala institute, WIPRO develop emergency breathing system to assist ventilation

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST, Trivandrum has developed an Emergency Breathing Assist System EBAS, a device which is not a replacement for a mechanical ventilator but works as a bridge for a few h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020