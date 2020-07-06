Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC to hear on July 13 final arguments on pleas related to Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it will hear on July 13 the final arguments on a batch of petitions related to the Jamia violence, which took place in December last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 14:09 IST
Delhi HC to hear on July 13 final arguments on pleas related to Jamia violence
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it will hear on July 13 the final arguments on a batch of petitions related to the Jamia violence, which took place in December last year. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that it will hear final hearing on these petitions on July 13 and asked to place before it a consolidated list of issues, to be considered by the court.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for one of the petitioners, also agreed to delete some objectionable portions form rejoinder after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised objections and the court intervened. "Why personal allegations against any xyz... Everyone was arguing so nicely..." Chief Justice Patel said asking to delete the objectionable content pointed out by Mehta.

"We appreciate the stand taken by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves," the bench said after Gonsalves agreed to delete certain portions from the rejoinders. Mehta said that irresponsible pleadings are becoming the order of the day and argued that allegations cannot be made without any basis. These words are being used in public rallies but aren't fit to be used before the court, Mehta said.

Justice Patel agreed with Mehta's submission and asked Gonsalves to consider deleting the objectionable passages. Meanwhile, appearing for petitioners side, senior advocates Salman Khurshid and Indira Jaising suggested that a consolidated list of issues can be prepared for the consideration of the court.

The court agreed with the submission asking to place before it a consolidated list of issues. During the hearing, Khurshid told the court that Mehta has a good collection of couplets and urged the court to instruct him to respond to his submission in way of couplets. Mehta indicated that his response is ready as he is well acquainted with the facts.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15. Some public transport vehicles were set on fire and some properties were also damaged in the protests. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistans health minister Dr Zafar Mirza said on Monday that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest senior minister in the country to be hit by the deadly virus. Mirza, the special assistant to the prime minis...

Railways to install solar power plants on vacant lands on mega-scale

A new dawn ushers on Indian Railways as it endeavours to be self-reliant for its energy needs as directed by the Prime Minister and solarise railway stations by utilizing its vacant lands for Renewable Energy RE projects. The railway is com...

Fire-safety NOCs stuck amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi

The Delhi Fire Services has received over 750 applications for issuance of no objection certificates since the coronavirus lockdown began, but has not been able to conduct inspections amid the rising number of infections, officials said on ...

Kerala institute, WIPRO develop emergency breathing system to assist ventilation

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology SCTIMST, Trivandrum has developed an Emergency Breathing Assist System EBAS, a device which is not a replacement for a mechanical ventilator but works as a bridge for a few h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020