Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese ambassador accuses UK of "gross interference" over Hong Kong

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 16:30 IST
Chinese ambassador accuses UK of "gross interference" over Hong Kong

China's ambassador to London accused Britain on Monday of gross interference and of making irresponsible remarks since Beijing introduced new security legislation in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Britain has said that China's imposition of a security law on Hong Kong was a "clear and serious" violation of the 1984 Joint Declaration and that London would offer around 3 million residents of the former colony a path to British citizenship. "The UK government keeps making irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs," ambassador Liu Xiaoming told reporters in an online media conference, saying it had made unwarranted accusations about the security law.

On Britain's offer to give British National Overseas (BNO) passport-holders in Hong Kong a path to British citizenship, he said: "This move constitutes gross interference in China's internal affairs." Although Prime Minister Boris Johnson describes himself as a "Sinophile", he has also spoken of the need to "stick up for our friends in Hong Kong", straining relations with Beijing.

He has also toughened his language on a provisional decision to allow China's Huawei to be involved in the development of Britain's 5G infrastructure, saying he would protect critical infrastructure from "hostile state vendors". Johnson has faced intense pressure from the United States and some British lawmakers to ban the telecommunications equipment maker on security grounds.

But Xiaoming said that although it wanted friendly relations with Britain, there would be consequences if Britain treated China with suspicion in making its decision. "We want to be your friend. We want to be your partner. But if you want to make China a hostile country, you will have to bear the consequences," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant case: Police record statement of director Bhansali

Police recorded the statement of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali here on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but they could not work together a...

AfDB appoints Wambui Gichuri as Acting Vice President for Social Development

The African Development Bank Group AfDB.org is pleased to announce the appointment of Wambui Gichuri as Acting Vice President- Agriculture, Human and Social Development, effective 5 July 2020.Wambui joined the African Development Bank Group...

National COVID-19 positive rate at 6.73 per cent

The coordinated efforts of the Centre and state governments to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has resulted in reduced COVID-19 positive rate in the country. The national coronavirus positive rate stands at 6.73 per ...

ICU beds at LNJP, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals increased to 180 and 200 respectively: Delhi CM

The Delhi government is making all efforts to ramp up ICU beds capacity for COVID-19 patients in its facilities, and the numbers for the same have been increased to 180 and 200 for LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospitals, respectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020