Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU will stand firm against Washington over trade disputes, says commissioner

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan told the European Parliament's trade committee that Washington had twice rejected EU proposals to settle the dispute and he hoped the WTO would issue its findings as soon as possible in September. EU officials said they did not expect the United States to want to settle the dispute before then.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 17:24 IST
EU will stand firm against Washington over trade disputes, says commissioner
Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union will take decisive action against the United States if it is unwilling to settle a long-running row over aircraft subsidies and presses ahead with a series of new trade investigations, Europe's trade commissioner said on Monday. A trade dispute dating back to 2004 over subsidies for Europe's Airbus and U.S. planemaker Boeing is drawing to a conclusion at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

It has already awarded Washington the right to impose duties on $7.5 billion of European goods related to subsidies given to Airbus but is only expected to rule in September what retaliation Europe can take over support for Boeing. European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan told the European Parliament's trade committee that Washington had twice rejected EU proposals to settle the dispute and he hoped the WTO would issue its findings as soon as possible in September.

EU officials said they did not expect the United States to want to settle the dispute before then. "I want to reassure people that we are ready to act decisively and strongly on the European Union side if we don't get the type of outcome that we expect from the United States in relationship to finalizing this 15-year-old dispute," he said.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, he has repeatedly criticized the European Union over its trade surplus in goods and imposed tariffs on metal imports from the EU and threatened to do the same for cars made in the bloc. Hogan said Washington's recent launch of several "Section 232" investigations, which assess the impact of imports on U.S. national security, was unacceptable.

The investigations cover mobile cranes and transformers and have been expanded to include steel products, such as nails. The United States is also looking into whether planned EU digital services taxes impede U.S. commerce. "It's not appreciated the number of 232 investigations that have been launched in recent weeks, perhaps this is political, perhaps it's more real," Hogan said.

"This is totally unacceptable ... and if these investigations go further the European Union will have to stand together and act as well," he said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Ampere Vehicles acquires Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies with 74 pc stake

Ampere Vehicles, the electric arm of Greaves Cotton, on Monday announced the acquisition of Noida-based e-rickshaw firm Bestway Agencies BAPL with a 74 per cent stake. Bestway sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand with a strong B2C presence...

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

These days, Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines. She recently undergone rhinoplasty surgery. After a few hours of her surgery, news got viral that Mia Khalifa died.Mia Khalifa has got a new supportive online fraternity among her TikTok f...

Man fakes his abduction to extort money from uncle in Delhi

A 24-year-old man allegedly faked his own abduction here to extort Rs five lakh from his uncle to apparently fund his sisters wedding, police said on Monday. The man was identified as Salman Khan, a resident of North Delhis Wazirabad, wor...

Serbian military opens field hospital amid coronavirus spike

Troops in Serbia set up an emergency 500-bed field hospital Monday, a day after neighboring Kosovo re-imposed a nighttime curfew in four cities, as the Balkans battled to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that underscored the risks ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020