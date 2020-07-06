DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 6

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JULY 6

** CAIRO - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki left for the republic of Egypt for a three-day working visit (to July 7). ** LJUBLJANA - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania Gent Cakaj meets his Minister of Foreign Affairs Slovenian Anze Logar. ** NAIROBI - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to address the nation on the COVID-19 pandemic. ** BRUSSELS - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU trade policy review. - 0700 GMT ** LISBON - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon to prepare for the European Council meeting in Brussels on 17-18 July, in which the European Commission's proposal for a coronavirus recovery fund will be discussed. - 1330 GMT

BRUSSELS - Jens Spahn, German minister of health, speaks to EU lawmakers to present the programme of the German presidency of the EU - 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, Poland climate minister Michał Kurtyka and Michael Bloomberg speak at an event on the green transition in Europe's coal regions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 ** BERLIN - EU Home Affairs Ministers meet in Berlin for talks on the European police partnership (euPP) and search and rescue at sea. ** BERLIN - Germany hosts informal meeting of justice and Home Affairs ministers in Berlin as part of its EU council presidency. - 0630 GMT ** JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Energy and Mining minister Gwede Mantashe talks to lawmakers about priorities for his ministry during COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT

KATHMANDU – 73rd birthday of Nepal's deposed king, Gyanendra. LONDON - 15th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network that killed more than 50 and injured 700.

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 ** VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen receives his counterparts from Slovenia, Borus Pahor and Croatia, Zoran Milanovic for informal talks in Vienna before they address reporters. - 0800 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a debate with EU lawmakers on Germany's upcoming presidency of the EU. - 1130 GMT ** BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel debate the strategy and main goals of the German Presidency with EU lawmakers during their plenary session in Brussels and during meeting with EU leaders - 1200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Urusla von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel debate EU financing and economic recovery with EU lawmakers. - 1320 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, meet to take stock of progress on EU budget negotiations and prepare the next round of political negotiations. - 1600 GMT

BRUSSELS - Heads of EU institutions meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks ahead of EU summit. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. (to July 9)

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak set to announce an update to his plans for steering the economy through the coronavirus crisis. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels.

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 9

** BRUSSELS - Euro zone Finance Ministers meet to select next head of their grouping known as the Eurogroup - 1300 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte give a joint news conference after talks on Germany’s EU presidency in Berlin. - 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12

WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election. BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 16

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

