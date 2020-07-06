Funds received from Oman, UAE ahead of northeast Delhi violence; police to probe link

The Delhi Police have found that funds were received from Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) just ahead of the violence in the northeast Delhi in February this year, sources revealed on Monday. According to police sources, it is being investigated whether the funds were received to facilitate the violence and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has also recovered a register from the residence of Jamia coordination committee member Meeran Haider, who has been booked and arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the violence. The register consists of details about the violence and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for handwriting analysis, sources said.

Apart from the register, Rs 2.5 lakh cash was also recovered from his residence, sources said adding that it was discovered during the investigation that Rs 5 lakh had been deposited into his account ahead of the violence. Sources said that the funds had come from Oman and UAE. In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence and hundreds of others were injured.

Over 700 FIRs were lodged and the SIT probing the matter has arrested or detained more than 2,500 people in connection with the cases pertaining to the violence. (ANI)