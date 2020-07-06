Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order on Navlakha, says it has no jurisdiction

The Supreme Court Monday sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce the judicial records with regard to transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case saying “it is the courts at Bombay alone having the jurisdiction, which can entertain the application”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:03 IST
Bhima Koregaon: SC sets aside Delhi HC order on Navlakha, says it has no jurisdiction

The Supreme Court Monday sets aside the Delhi High Court order asking the NIA to produce the judicial records with regard to transfer of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case saying “it is the courts at Bombay alone having the jurisdiction, which can entertain the application”. The top court said Navlakha by way of “misconceived venture”, filed an application for interim bail directly before the Delhi High Court and the entire exercise taken by the High Court was “totally uncalled for” as the spirit of apex court’s April 8, 2020 order was apparent.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Navin Sinha said that “the High Court of Delhi should not have entertained the application at the threshold, the observations made are hereby ordered to be expunged”. “Since the respondent (Gautam Navlakha) has been moved to Bombay, he is at liberty to apply before the competent court in Bombay. Thus, we set aside the impugned order, including the observations and the proceedings which were initiated. It is the courts at Bombay alone having the jurisdiction, which can entertain the application. Thus, the appeal is allowed,” the bench said in its order.

The top court said that a reading of its April 8 order, passed on a plea of Navlakha seeking extension of time to surrender in the case, makes it clear that the accused was given liberty to apply for any relief before the jurisdictional court as the courts at Bombay were functioning. “Thus, in view of the aforesaid clear order passed by this Court and the time of one week granted by this Court, it was the jurisdiction of the Bombay Court alone to entertain any application. By way of misconceived venture, an application was filed directly before the High Court of Delhi,” the bench said.

The bench said that in case any modification of the order dated April 8, 2020 was required, it was incumbent upon the respondent (Navlakha) to apply to this (apex court) court, which he did not do. "Thus, the entire exercise taken by the High Court of Delhi was totally uncalled for as the spirit of our order is apparent. The High Court of Delhi should not have entertained the application at the threshold, the observations made are hereby ordered to be expunged,” it added.

The apex court had earlier stayed the May 27 order of the Delhi High Court by which the NIA was pulled up for acting in haste in taking away Navlakha from Tihar Jail to Mumbai even when his interim bail plea was pending here. During the hearing on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NIA, said that at the time when Navlakha surrendered in pursuance to top court order, Delhi was under lockdown.

He added that Navlakha was produced before the trial judge in Mumbai based on the production warrant and the Delhi High Court was duly informed about it during the hearing. Mehta pointed out that after the lockdown was lifted, Navlkaha was taken to Mumbai and the observations made by the Delhi High Court were totally uncalled for.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha said, “What the high court has done? It has neither granted any bail nor any relief. High Court simply asked the concerned officer to file an affidavit”. However, the bench said that Delhi High Court should not have entertained the matter. “How any high court could have interfered in the matter like this?” the bench told Sibal, adding, “You could have come to us (Supreme Court) or go to the concerned NIA court in Mumbai”.

The top court on June 19, had expressed unhappiness and questioned the Delhi High Court's decision to entertain the bail plea of Navlakha, when it had already dismissed his petition for similar relief and asked him to surrender within a specific date. The top court on June 2 had stayed the proceedings before the Delhi High Court till further orders and issued notice to Navlakha on NIA’s appeal. Justice Anup J Bhambani of the Delhi High Court on May 27 had pulled up the NIA for acting in “unseemly haste” in taking away Navlakha, from the national capital to Mumbai even when his interim bail plea was pending here. It said there was an evident haste shown by the NIA in moving pleas across Mumbai and Delhi over weekends and Gazetted holidays (Eid) and obtaining orders by e-mail, and “whisking away” Navlakha to Mumbai, which has rendered these proceedings infructuous. Navlakha, who had surrendered before the NIA on April 14 in pursuance to the apex court's direction and was lodged in Tihar jail, was taken to Mumbai by train on May 26.

The top court on April 8 had directed Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde to surrender to jail authorities within a week in the Bhima Koregaon violence case saying the time will not be extended now as the courts are functioning in Bombay, Maharashtra. The apex court on March 16 had rejected anticipatory bail pleas of the activists, observing that it cannot be said no prima facie case is made out. Navlakha, Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by the Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018. All the accused have denied the allegations. According to Pune Police, "inflammatory" speeches and "provocative" statements made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 had triggered caste violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Curb climate change, protect environment to prevent future pandemics, countries told

Land degradation, wildlife exploitation, intensive farming and climate change are driving the rise in diseases that, like the coronavirus, are passed from animals to humans, United Nations experts said on Monday.The UN Environment Programme...

Siddaramaiah should refrain from making allegations without evidence: Karnataka CM on Cong's allegation of irregularities in medical purchases

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday suggested that Congress leader Siddaramaiah can examine all necessary documents related to purchase of COVID-19 related equipment and if any corruption is found then action will be taken aga...

U.S. Army private charged in neo-Nazi plot to attack own troops pleads not guilty

A U.S. Army private who according to federal prosecutors confessed to his role in plotting a deadly attack on his own military unit pleaded not guilty to charges he shared secret information about the unit with a neo-Nazi group.Ethan Melzer...

Manipur govt reallocates 3 portfolios to Dy CM Y Joykumar Singh

Manipur Government on Sunday reallocated three portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.The state government has reallocated Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statics portfolios to Singh, an MLA of National Peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020