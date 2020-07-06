Left Menu
Delhi's coronavirus count crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases

The coronavirus cases in Delhi on Monday crossed 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:13 IST
Delhi's coronavirus count crosses 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus cases in Delhi on Monday crossed 1 lakh-mark with 1379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi health department, the total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated, 25,620 active cases and 3,115 deaths.

With 48 deaths reported today, the death toll in the national capital stands at 3,115. A total of 749 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 72,088.

According to the department, a total of 5,327 RTPCR tests and 8,552 rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 detection have been conducted on Monday. A total of 6,57,383 tests have been done so far in the national capital, it added.

At present, there are 455 containment zones in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there is no need to be "intimidated by the number one lakh" as almost 72,000 people have also recovered from the virus.

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated. (ANI)

