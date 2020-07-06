Manipur reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
A total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Imphal in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,390.ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:39 IST
A total of 24 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Imphal in the last 24 hours, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,390. The state Health Department said on Monday informed that 734 patients have recovered and the total number of active cases stands at 656.
India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged. While one patient has migrated.
