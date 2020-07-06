Left Menu
Army constructs causeway in Rajouri district

Indian Army has built a causeway to link village on either side of Suktao Nala in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an Army reinforcement bridge fell when an overloaded dumper vehicle was crossing it.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 23:25 IST
Indian Army has built an army reinforcement bridge at Suktao Nala in Rajouri district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An official release said that a number of villages on either side of the bridge had been cut off due to the incident causing inconvenience to people.

"Indian Army undertook the task of construction of the causeway and once again connected the villages on either side of Suktao Nala resulting in the restoration of communication lines," the release said. (ANI)

