Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc private-sector jobs via ordinance

Seventy-five per cent of private-sector jobs in Haryana will be reserved for local candidates as per a proposed ordinance cleared by the state cabinet on Monday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 06-07-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 23:30 IST
Haryana Cabinet approves proposal to reserve 75 pc private-sector jobs via ordinance
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Seventy-five per cent of private-sector jobs in Haryana will be reserved for local candidates as per a proposed ordinance cleared by the state cabinet on Monday. "The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar here today, has approved a proposal for drafting "Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020" to address the aspect of unemployment of the local population on a priority basis," said a press release from Haryana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"The draft of the Ordinance that will be brought before the Council of Minister in its next meeting will provide for 75 per cent of the new employment to be given to local candidates for jobs having a salary of less than Rs. 50,000 per month in various privately managed Companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership Firms, Partnership Firms etc. situated in the State of Haryana. However, the employers will have the option to recruit local candidates from one district to only 10 percent. Exemption clause shall also be provided if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry," the press release said. It further said, "After the Ordinance receives the assent of Governor and then the President of India, this will lead to equitable socio-economic development in the State and will also lead to the skill development of the local candidates leading to their better employability and thus, will not only benefit the local population of Haryana but also encourage the employers for local recruitment and improvement of State economy."

"Availability of a suitable workforce locally would definitely enhance the efficiency of the industry/commercial establishment. The State Government has also decided to give preference to local candidates in low-paid jobs as it is socially, economically and environmentally desirable and any such preference would be in the interests of the general public," it added. (ANI)

