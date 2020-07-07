Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL seeks distribution of free ration to persons with disabilities; Delhi HC issues notice

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central government on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to provide free ration to all persons with disabilities under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:31 IST
PIL seeks distribution of free ration to persons with disabilities; Delhi HC issues notice
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central government on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to provide free ration to all persons with disabilities under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan sought the response of the Centre (Department of Food and Public Distribution) after it was informed that the persons with disabilities are struggling to survive during the pandemic.

The PIL sought the inclusion of persons with disabilities under the category of priority households to ensure that they can reap the benefits of the National Food Security Act. The matter is slated to come up for further hearing before the court on July 22.

Senior advocate Santosh Kumar Rungta, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that persons with disabilities have lost their livelihood during the pandemic and that it is the responsibility of the Centre to identify beneficiaries of each state for food security act, which has not happened. "The National food security act is aimed at providing subsidised food grains to identified priority households and the ones included in the Antodaya Anna Yojana," Rungta stated.

The PIL sought directions to the Central government to direct all States and Union Territories under Section 38 of the National Food Security Act to provide food grains free of cost to poor persons with disabilities as was done for migrant labourers and others. It also sought directions to give free ration to all persons with disabilities without ration cards on the basis of their disability certificates and or Unique Disability ID under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Kalyan Yojana.

The plea, filed by National Federation of the Blind through advocates Santosh Kumar Rungta and Pratiti Rungta, sought the issuance of directions for the purpose of implementation of the food security scheme and also to ensure that at least 5 percent beneficiaries of food security scheme are persons with disabilities as defined in the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act. "As the persons with disabilities belong to the most marginalised group in the society with very little opportunities for earning a livelihood and therefore their exclusion from the category of eligible persons under Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority household for the purpose of implementation of the food security scheme guaranteed under National Food Security Act, 2013, is against the spirit and object of National Food Security Act, 2013," the plea said.

It submitted that the provisions of the Persons With Disabilities Act 1995 mandate 3 percent reservation in all poverty alleviation programmes, including National Food Security scheme as well as Section 37(b) of Right of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, which mandates 5 percent reservation for persons with disabilities in all poverty alleviation programmes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh

London-listed shares retreated on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a strong rally in the previous session, with a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases also weighing on sentiment. The export-laden FTSE 100 was down 0.9 after marking its ...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals abduct parents of policeman in Dantewada

Naxals have abducted parents of a policeman in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said on Tuesday. A group of ultras barged into the house of District Reserve Guard DRG constable Ajay Telam in Gumiyapal village on Monda...

US looking at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday local time confirmed that the White House is looking at banning the Chinese social media apps including TikTok. With respect to Chinese apps on peoples cell phones, I can assure you the United Sta...

SC grants a month more to Centre for giving permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted one more month to the Centre to implement its verdict directing that permanent commission be given to all serving SSC women officers in the Army. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020