SC grants one more month to Centre to give permanent commission to women army officers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted one more month's time to the Central government to ensure complete compliance with the February verdict that granted permanent commissions and command posts for eligible women officers in the army. A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing an application filed by the Centre seeking directions for an extension of six months' time to implement the grant of permanent commissions and command posts for eligible women officers in the army.

The Central government, through the Ministry of Defence (MoD), submitted before the court that the decision-making process is almost at a final stage and the only formal orders remain to be issued in the matter. The Ministry of Defence sought six months' time to comply with the earlier order attributing the delay to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It further submitted and clarified that the apex court's orders will be complied with in true letter and spirit.

The top court had in February held that women should be considered for command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commissions. (ANI)