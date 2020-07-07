SC refuses to entertain economist Pullarao Pentapati's plea to ramp up COVID-19 testing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by economist Pullarao Pentapati seeking directions for amping up COVID-19 testing across the country to tackle the ongoing pandemic. A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told the petitioner that it has already dealt with these issues and the rates of tests.

"We have issued several directions on the rates of tests, how will it be done, and how many... The issues pending are still being considered in other PILs. Matter dismissed as withdrawn," the bench said, following which the petitioner withdrew the plea. Pentapati had approached the top court seeking directions to the Central government and others to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in the country and formation of a National Testing Policy to tackle the surging demand. (ANI)