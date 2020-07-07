Left Menu
Rajnath Singh reviews ongoing projects at borders with BRO chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:28 IST
Visual from meeting. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the ongoing projects with Border Roads Organisation Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and other senior officials at a meeting in South Block, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. Lt Gen Harpal Singh briefed Rajnath Singh on the ongoing road construction projects on Line of Actual Control with China and Line of Control with Pakistan. The briefing went on for more than one hour.

The BRO chief assured the Defence Minister that BRO would not leave any stone unturned to complete ongoing projects on LAC and LoC on time. He informed that all ministries including Defence, Home and Transport are working in close coordination for all projects. (ANI)

