Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four held for beating up unmarried couple in MP

The accused, who are the woman's relatives, had allegedly caught the couple when they were out in the village and thrashed them using belts and sticks, the official said. The police have arrested Bhanwar Singh (32), Akram Machar (52), Kalu Baria (32) and Deewan Machar (20) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:53 IST
Four held for beating up unmarried couple in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four persons were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district after a video of them allegedly beating up an unmarried couple surfaced on social media, police said on Tuesday. The attack had taken place at Dudhi village, 35 km from the district headquarters, last week, Kalidevi police station in-charge Gaurav Patil said.

After the video surfaced on social media, the woman's father registered a complaint on Sunday, following which the four accused were arrested on Monday, he said. The accused, who are the woman's relatives, had allegedly caught the couple when they were out in the village and thrashed them using belts and sticks, the official said.

The police have arrested Bhanwar Singh (32), Akram Machar (52), Kalu Baria (32) and Deewan Machar (20) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said. The couple had allegedly fled the village out of fear following the attack, he added.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market muscle spasm tablets

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride tablets used for relief of muscle spasm in the American market. The company has received abbrev...

IIT-G students build pocket-sized device to sanitise surfaces

The fear of contracting COVID-19 from touching surfaces have prompted many of us to clean door knobs and wipe elevator keys, but all that could soon be a thing of the past as two IIT-Guwahati students have now claimed to have built a device...

Total lockdown affects normal life in Arunachal's Capital Complex

Normal life has come to a standstill in Arunachal Pradeshs Capital Complex due to a week-long total lockdown imposed in the region in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, police said on Tuesday. The lockdown was imposed at 5 pm on Monday ...

My dream has always been to play under Dhoni: Sandeep Sharma

As wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, bowler Sandeep Sharma on Tuesday said that playing under the former skipper has always been his dream. Sandeep, who plays for Indian Premier Leagues IPL franc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020