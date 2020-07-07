Left Menu
SC directs HP police to file investigation report in case against journalist Vinod Dua

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Himachal Pradesh Police to file its investigation report pertaining to a sedition case filed against journalist Vinod Dua in a sealed cover.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:20 IST
Supreme Court of India. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Himachal Pradesh Police to file its investigation report pertaining to a sedition case filed against journalist Vinod Dua in a sealed cover. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit also extended the interim order that no coercive actions should be taken against Dua in the matter until the next date of and fixed it for final hearing on July 15.

The bench said that it may dispose of the petition on that day. Dua does not have to answer the supplementary questionnaire, the Apex Court said

Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General Vikas Singh, appearing for Vinod Dua, submitted that the journalist has the freedom of speech and the right to criticise the government. Singh also said that "where is the sedition? Sedition is when you incite violence. When you incite public disorder, but where it is in my case?"

"The police has refused to give us the details on the nature of the complaint. Even though the apex court had asked for a status report, then they could not do anything, they invoked the Disaster Management Act," Singh submitted. He also said that Dua has answered a questionnaire sent by the police in the matter. "But again, one more came. It is an endless thing, it's nothing but harassment. If this continues it will lead to a lot of harassment," Singh said.

In a special hearing, the top court had granted interim relief to journalist Dua with a condition that he will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe in the sedition case over his YouTube show. Dua is accused of making certain statements in his YouTube programme, the Vinod Dua show, which were allegedly of the nature to incite communal hatred and may lead to a breach of peace and communal disharmony. (ANI)

