Guj: 6 Vadodara cops booked for custodial death after 7 months

While the alleged incident had taken place on December 10 at Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara, an FIR against the policemen was lodged on July 6 night following a probe by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S G Patil. The FIR, lodged at the same police station, stated the accused police personnel had picked up Babu Shaikh, a native of Telangana, on suspicion that he was involved in a theft case and tortured him inside the computer room of the police station, leading to his death.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Six personnel of Vadodara Police, including an inspector, have been booked for allegedly torturing and killing a 62-year-old theft case suspect at a police station and destroying evidence, a senior officer said on Tuesday. While the alleged incident had taken place on December 10 at Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara, an FIR against the policemen was lodged on July 6 night following a probe by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S G Patil.

The FIR, lodged at the same police station, stated the accused police personnel had picked up Babu Shaikh, a native of Telangana, on suspicion that he was involved in a theft case and tortured him inside the computer room of the police station, leading to his death. Later, the accused disposed of the body of the suspect at an undisclosed location, it stated.

As per the FIR, the accused made an entry into the police station diary stating that he was released after preliminary questioning, and that he walked out by himself. The accused include police inspector DB Gohil, sub-inspector DM Rabari and four constables.

Since the probe was on, all of them except a constable were already transferred from Fatehgunj police station, said Patil, adding that no one has been arrested yet. "(The deceased) Shaikh was involved in several thefts in the past. He had come to Vadodara with his son-in-law for that purpose only. He was picked up on suspicion. He died in the custody of Fatehgunj police. The FIR has been lodged after a detailed probe," said the ACP.

As per the FIR, a missing person's complaint was registered with Sayajigunj police station on January 1 by Shaikh's relatives after he went missing on December 10. He was picked up after a resident of Chhani area approached the police regarding a theft attempt at his house, it stated.

The accused policemen had made a false entry that Shaikh was allowed to go on the same day, as per the FIR. They also deleted the soft copy of that complaint regarding a theft attempt, it stated.

