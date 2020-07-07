Left Menu
UP Police vows not to sit quietly till arrest of Kanpur encounter main accused: ADG

Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that police force will not sit quietly until it arrests Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who along with his gang had ambushed eight police officials in Bikaru village.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:52 IST
Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said that police force will not sit quietly until it arrests Kanpur encounter main accused and history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who along with his gang had ambushed eight police officials in Bikaru village. While speaking to ANI, Prashant Kumar said that 40 teams of UP Police and Special Task Force (STF) are working on the case.

"Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, we will not sit quietly. A total of 40 teams and STF are working. We are collecting info on Vikas Dubey's accomplices and family members. Where did they get such a huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone must have kept at home. We are working on every detail," Kumar said. "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of an explosive substance, 6 country-made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," he added.

Commenting upon the viral letter reported to be written by slain DSP and Circle Officer Devendra Mishra to then SSP Kanpur alleging links between Chaubeypur SHO Vinay Tiwari (now suspended) and Vikas Dubey, ADG said, "It is viral in the media that Circle Officer Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. DGP has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation." "An audio clip has also been released but there is nothing objectionable in it. It is a conversation between the then SSP, Police Station Incharge and Circle Officer. It is being verified. If needed forensic test of the computer of Circle Officer will also be done," he added.

ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar further said that the injured Policemen are out of danger. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth had visited the spot and met families of the deceased. Ex-gratia Rs 1 Crore has been provided for kin of the deceased and extraordinary pension announced. Job for one member of each bereaved family also announced," he said.

Even after 80 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey. The bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident. (ANI)

