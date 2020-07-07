Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCI moves SC for financial assistance to lawyers during COVID pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:18 IST
BCI moves SC for financial assistance to lawyers during COVID pandemic

The Bar Council of India (BCI) Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking financial assistance, including disbursal of soft loans, to the needy advocates during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has crippled judicial functioning.   Courts across country are hearing urgent matters only via video link from last week of March due to the pandemic situation making things difficult for common lawyers. The petition sought a direction to the Centre as well as all the states to arrange an interest-free loan of upto Rs three lakh each to advocates enrolled with the respective state Bar Councils.

The loan, disbursed through the state bar councils, would be repayable in reasonable monthly instalments at least 12 months after normal court functioning commences, it said. “In the alternative, direct the Union of India and the respective state government to financially support the needy advocates by depositing the amount directly in their accounts,” the BCI, through its chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, said.

The petition claimed that a significant section of advocates, particularly the younger lawyers, “are in acute need of urgent financial support in the prevailing circumstances brought about by the global pandemic resulting in closure of courts for a long time initially and only partial functioning of the courts since then.” “The very survival of these advocate has come into question in view of the present conditions. Large sections of practicing advocates depend upon the day-to-day functioning of the courts and tribunals to meet their financial needs and the present uncertainly has jeopardized their only source of income.  “It is therefore necessary to ensure the meaningful enjoyment of the rights guaranteed under Articles 21 (right to life) of the Constitution of India to give effective and immediate assistance to them and this court may be pleased to do direct the respondents- authorities to do the needful in this regard,” it said. It said the government has already taken steps in this regard for giving relief to certain sections of the society including entrepreneurs.  “In the circumstances, it is necessary that appropriate relief is given to the suffering lawyers also,” it said.

The petition said the advocates form essential and integral part of the justice delivery system and it is necessary to look after their well-being. Therefore, it is in general public interest that the respondents - authorities are directed to make available requisite assistance to the needy advocates in view of the prevailing circumstances,” it said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing the old secretariat building here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments, to construct a new complex. The move ...

Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rains that were expanding across the region on Tuesday. At least 55 people have died and a dozen remain missing. Pounding rai...

Egypt charges student with sex crimes in case that stoked debate

Egypts public prosecutor has charged a university student with indecent assault of at least three women, including one who was a minor at the time, in a case prompted by a social media campaign that opened up a rare public debate on sex cri...

Oversight of various govt departments contributed to gas leak tragedy: HPC

Oversight of various government departments, primarily the directorate of factories, also contributed to the May 7 styrene vapour leak in LG Polymers unit at Visakhapatnam that left 12 dead, the high powered committee that probed the mishap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020