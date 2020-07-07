Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge denies Dakota Access initial motion to stay pipeline order

The Supreme Court option is even a bigger long shot," said Coleman, who has expertise in environmental and energy cases. The process to get a stay order, allowing the pipeline to run, could take the full 30 days Dakota Access has to empty the pipeline, he said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:50 IST
Judge denies Dakota Access initial motion to stay pipeline order

A federal judge on Tuesday denied an initial request by owners of the Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) that asked the court to reconsider its order to shut the 570,000 barrel-a-day line within a month, court records show. Dakota Access LLC, controlled by Energy Transfer, filed a motion to stay a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday to stop operations and empty DAPL pending an environmental review.

Energy Transfer said if its stay request was denied with the district court, it would pursue a stay and expedited appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals to delay the process of shutting the pipeline. Native American tribes and environmental groups have protested DAPL, the largest crude oil pipeline out of North Dakota's shale basin to the Midwest, even before it entered service in 2017.

The process of appealing the district court's decision could take up to a year, legal experts say. If it is not granted a stay, that would mean the DAPL would need to be drained by Aug. 5. Energy Transfer, in legal filings this week, said it could take an estimated three months to empty the line, putting it in jeopardy of violating the court order.

There's a slightly better possibility that the appellate court will grant a stay of the lower court's decision, said James Coleman, a law professor at Southern Methodist University. But Dakota Access will need to show that the order forcing the pipeline to shut was wrong and that it will cause significant financial harm to the company and other beneficiaries, he added. "It's still a long shot. The Supreme Court option is even a bigger long shot," said Coleman, who has expertise in environmental and energy cases.

The process to get a stay order, allowing the pipeline to run, could take the full 30 days Dakota Access has to empty the pipeline, he said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Renewed Young Justice Season 4 likely to have 26 episodes, release possible in 2020?

Young Justice Season 4 is a highly anticipated American superhero animated television series fans have been waiting for since August last year. The series debuted with an hour-long special on November 26, 2010, with the airing of the first ...

Florida county votes against giving new home to displaced Confederate statue

Officials of a central Florida county voted on Tuesday to rescind a decision last year to give a new home to a Confederate statue being removed from a gallery in the U.S. Capitol, saying the reversal would bring the community together. The ...

Renovation of centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam nears completion

Repair work on the centuries-old Theerthavari Mandapam here is finally nearing completion, the Vaigai Nadi Makkal organisation said. The state government had allocated Rs 85 lakh to repair the damages in Theerthavari Mandapam. Of the 36 pil...

1 held for murder in Muzaffarnagar

After a woman was found murdered in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police have arrested one suspect in the case, officials said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Sohanbir, had an affair with the woman named Ruchi, but allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020