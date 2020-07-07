HC grants bail to 15 migrants held during violent stir in May

Left Menu
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday granted bail to 15 migrant labourers who were jailed on attempt to murder and dacoity charges in Rajkot after they clashed with the police demanding transport arrangements to return to their native states during the lockdown.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday granted bail to 15 migrant labourers who were jailed on attempt to murder and dacoity charges in Rajkot after they clashed with the police demanding transport arrangements to return to their native states during the lockdown. These labourers were part of a large group of migrants who clashed with the Rajkot police on May 17 demanding access to trains to travel to their native states during the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Gita Gopi granted bail to 15 migrant labourers who were jailed in connection with the violent clash in which some police personnel and a journalist were injured. They were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1,000 each and on conditions that they will cooperate with the investigating officer and not change their residence without prior permission of the local court concerned.

Angry over lack of proper communication from the district authorities over travel arrangements, the migrant had blocked a highway and pelted stones on motorists and police personnel. Several migrant workers were arrested and put behind bars. In their submission, advocates for the accused, Anand Yagnik and Pratikkumar Rupala, said that while the migrants were desperate to reach the Rajkot railway station from Shapar Veraval to catch special Shramik trains, local police and administration were making no arrangement to ferry them.

As days passed, these labourers became restless, leading them to resort to violence, the advocates said. The workers were completely dependent on police and revenue authorities, who were "absolutely indifferent and lethargic" in arranging buses to take them to the Rajkot railway station, they said.

When they resorted to violence, the workers were arrested and booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code even though they had absolutely no intention to kill any police personnel, the lawyers argued. Moreover, no complaint was lodged for workers getting badly injured in the clash, they said.

The government opposed the bail on grounds police personnel were badly injured during the incident and the video camera of a journalist was taken away by the migrant workers. Also, several public properties, police as well as private vehicles were damaged by the workers, the government told the court.

