Telangana reports 1,879 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

As many as 1,879 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths were reported on Tuesday, as per the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of positive cases recorded in the state is 27,612 including 16,287 who have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The cumulative death toll due to coronavirus in the state stands at 313.

Presently, 11,012 COVID-19 patients are being treated in different hospitals. (ANI)