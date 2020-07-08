Left Menu
Delhi reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

With 2,008 new cases, Delhi's coronavirus count touched 1,02,831 on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 05:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

2,129 were recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours and 50 new deaths were reported in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Government, the total number of positive cases in the national capital stands at 1,02,831 including 74,217 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,165 deaths. (ANI)

