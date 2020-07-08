HC declines to entertain plea claiming lack of testing in non-containment zones

The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL which alleged lack of access to a testing facility in "non-containment or de-containment zones" and sought house-to-house survey and testing in such areas to identify cases of COVID-19 infection. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the petition does not point out any instance where testing for COVID-19 has been denied in such zones and asked the petitioner, a lawyer, to either withdraw the plea or face costs.

Taking note of the court''s view, the petitioner -- Keshav Maheshwari -- withdrew the petition. "Disposed of as withdrawn," the bench said in its order.

The plea had contended that in view of the increase in containment zones in Delhi to 437, rapid testing ought to be carried out in non-containment areas to ensure there is no increase in hotspots.