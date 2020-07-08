Andhra reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities in last 24 hours

A total of 1,062 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state government. The maximum number of today's positive cases were reported from Chittor, Guntur, East Godavari districts, among others.

The active number of cases stands at 10,894 in the state. With an increase of 1,062 cases, the tally of positive cases in the state has surged to 22,259 including 11,101 discharged and 264 deaths, said the state Command Control Room. (ANI)