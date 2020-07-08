Germany's Merkel says EU must prepare for no-deal Brexit

Germany's Merkel says EU must prepare for no-deal BrexitReuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:10 IST
Germany will continue to push to seal a new partnership agreement with Britain by the end of the year but the European Union should prepare for an abrupt split of ties from 2021, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"Progress in negotiations thus far has been slim, to put it diplomatically," Merkel told the European Parliament as Germany assumed the EU's rotating presidency for the rest of the year.
"We have agreed with the UK to accelerate the pace of the talks ... I will continue to push for a good solution but we should also prepare for a possibility of a no-deal scenario."
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Germany
- Angela Merkel
- Britain
- European Parliament
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Considering establishing "bilateral bubbles" between India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK for air travel: Aviation Min.
Germany imposes local lockdown after virus outbreak at meat plant
India considering establishing 'bilateral bubbles' with US, UK, France and Germany for air travel
Germany puts Guetersloh in lockdown after virus outbreak at meatpacking plant
Germany imposes local lockdown after virus outbreak at meat plant