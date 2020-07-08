Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army pays tribute to soldier killed in Pulwama

Army on Wednesday paid homage to Late Naik Rajwinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in South Kashmir on July 7.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:58 IST
Army pays tribute to soldier killed in Pulwama
In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt here, Lt General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the proud nation. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Army on Wednesday paid homage to Late Naik Rajwinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in South Kashmir on July 7. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt here, Lt General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the braveheart on behalf of the proud nation.

Rajwinder was leading his party when it came into contact with the terrorist during a specific search operation launched in Village Gosu in district Pulwama. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was eliminated and Rajwinder had a gunshot wound in his neck. Despite being grievously injured, he continued to fight. He was subsequently evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Rajwinder was 30-year-old and had joined the Army on March 24, 2011. He belonged to Village Dodra of Samana Tehsil, Patiala District in Punjab and is survived by his wife Gurpreet Kaur.

He was enrolled into the Punjab Regimental Centre and after completion of his training, joined his parent unit 24 PUNJAB, where he displayed his mettle by doing extremely well in the Ghatak Platoon, which comprises of the most physically and mentally fittest soldiers of the paltan. Thereafter, he volunteered to be posted for counter-terrorist operations in Rashtriya Rifles. "This brave son of the soil displayed immense physical and mental strength till the end," said the Army in a statement. The mortal remains of Rajwinder were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, highest single-day spike of 691 fresh cases

Haryana reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday as it recorded the highest single-day spike of 691 cases, taking the states infection tally to 18,690, according to the state health departments daily bulletin. While two death...

Merkel wants swift EU deal on COVID economic recovery to grow unity

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called for a swift agreement on the European Unions mass economic stimulus to advance unity that would strengthen the bloc as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis. Speaking to European lawmake...

U.N. chief warns foreign interference in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels. The oil-producing country descended into ...

'Har Ghar Nal' scheme to be completed by 2022 in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Har Ghar Nal scheme under which the government aims to provide piped water supply to every household in the state would be completed by 2022. The Har Ghar Nal under the Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020