Pak national apprehended by BSF in J-K's Samba
A Pakistan national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) at International Border (IB) in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.ANI | Samba (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:20 IST
According to the BSF, the Pakistan national identified as Mohammad Iqbal was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers in the evening after investigation.
Nothing suspicious was found from his possession, according to the force. (ANI)
